Hyderabad, September 13: A 21-year-old engineering student died by suicide in Telangana’s Hyderabad on Sunday. The deceased was identified as J Rithvik. The student ended his life by jumping from the third floor of his apartment as he was unable to clear backlogs. He lived in SVS Park View Apartment in MIG, KPHB Colony. Uttarakhand Teen Ends Life by Hanging Self After Brother Accidentally Breaks Her Smartphone.

According to a report published in The Times of India, Rithvik was an engineering final year student of Malla Reddy Engineering college in Maisammaguda and had backlogs from the second and third year. He was worried as he was not able to clear those backlogs. Ritvik Jumped from the third floor at around 4:46 am on Sunday.

“Rithvik had backlogs from the second and third year. The family said that he was worried about not being able to clear the backlogs. Rithvik’s family had asked him not to worry about it, and they tried to boost his confidence,” reported the media house quoting KPHB inspector S Laxmi Narayana as saying. Tamil Nadu: 18-Year-Old Girl From Madurai Consumes Pesticide After Missing Online Classes For A Day, Dies.

Rithvik’s neighbour informed his parents about the loud noise and asked them to wake up the watchman of the society. When Ritvik’s mother went downstairs to the watchman’s room, she found someone lying dead on the ground floor. The deceased’s parents later identified the body as their son. The police have registered a case under section 174 of CrPC. A suicide note was not recovered.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2021 06:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).