Dehradun, August 13: In a tragic incident, a teen in Uttarakhand allegedly ended her life by hanging herself after her brother accidentally broke her smartphone. Reports inform that the victim has been identified as a 19-year-old BA first-year student named Manisha Arya. According to a report by TOI, the teen allegedly hanged herself on Tuesday night in the Sabaura village in Udham Singh Nagar.

The TOI report quotes the victim's father, Ramesh Ram Arya, saying that the teen worked in paddy fields on wages. She had recently purchased a new smartphone from her savings. The father of the deceased further said that the mobile phone, that Manisha had bought with her hard-earned money, was with her brother, as he was playing video games on it. Madhya Pradesh: 25-Year-Old Unemployed Man Ends Life in Raisen After Uploading Facebook Post.

A while later, the smartphone slipped from her brother’s hands while he was playing the games. Anguished over the incident, the girl locked herself in a room and took the extreme step of ending her life over the petty issue. As per details by the Police, the body of the victim has been sent for postmortem and a case has been lodged in the matter.

