Hyderabad, August 21: A massive fire broke out at a hydroelectric power station at Srisailam left bank canal in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana. At least ten people have been rescued of which six are under treatment at a hospital in Srisailam. Nine people still feared trapped after the fire mishap at TS Genco's hydel power station, reports said. According to a tweet by ANI, the blaze broke out at Left Bank Power House in Srisailam late last night. A fire engine from Fire Station, Atmakur of Kurnool district has been deployed at the spot. The Srisailam dam is located across the Krishna river which serves as the border between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

As per preliminary reports, a short circuit led to the fire and thick smoke engulfing the spot. Soon after the fire was reported, firefighters rushed to the spot and are trying to rescue the trapped people. Officials said thick smoke is hampering rescue operations. Telangana minister Jagadish Reddy and TS Genco CMD Prabhakar Rao reached the spot and are overseeing rescue efforts. The Minister said that the mishap occurred in the first unit of the power station and four panels were damaged. Delhi Fire: Blaze Breaks Out on 6th Floor of Parliament Annexe Building in National Capital.

Here's the tweet:

Fire broke out at Left Bank Power House in Srisailam, in Telangana side, late last night. Fire engine from Atmakur Fire Station, Kurnool deployed. Ten people rescued, of which 6 are under treatment at a hospital in Srisailam. Nine people still feared trapped. More details awaited https://t.co/Y3uoIioR4b pic.twitter.com/p9WNoytpsF — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020

The rescue personnel was unable to enter the tunnel due to thick smoke. The power generation operations at the power station have been suspended following the incident. A report by IANS informed that there were 17 persons present at the spot when the blaze broke out of which 8 persons escaped to safety through a tunnel. Those trapped include six TS Genco employees and three private company employees.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2020 08:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).