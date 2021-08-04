Kallakurichi, August 4: In a shocking incident, a 71-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulting and impregnating his 15-year-old granddaughter at Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district. The incident took place in a village near the Thurukoilur area of the district. The accused also forced the girl to undergo an abortion. The police have arrested the accused and two other women in assisting him in aborting the foetus. Kerala Shocker: Mother Allegedly Lets Two Men Rape Her Daughter in Pathanamthitta District; Arrested.

According to reports, the accused’s daughter died a decade ago. His granddaughter and grandson staying with him as their father had deserted them and married another woman. He is currently settled in Bengaluru. According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused was sexually assaulting the girl for the past three years. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 71-Old-Man Arrested For Impregnating 15-Year-Old Grand Daughter; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

After the girl became pregnant, the accused reportedly, with the help of a woman living in the same area and a retired nurse, aborted the foetus. The matter surfaced after a group of villagers alerted the village administrative officer, Vimal. He then lodged a complaint against the three with Thirukoilur all-women police.

The man was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 6, 5, 5(j), 5 (j) (ii) and 7. The case was also registered under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act. An investigation has been initiated into the matter. The three accused have been remanded to Judicial custody

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2021 03:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).