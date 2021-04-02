Hyderabad, April 2: In a shocking incident, two minor boys were thrashed and force-fed cow dung in Telangana’s Mahbubabad area on Thursday. The boys were tied with a rope, beaten up and forced to eat cow dung for allegedly stealing mangoes by the two guards of the orchid. The video of the incident has also surfaced on social media. The boys are 13 and 16 years old. Karnataka Lynching: 10-Year-Old Boy Beaten to Death Over Suspicion of Stealing Snacks From Grocery Store in Haveri; Case Registered.

Cow dung was also smeared on their faces. The mango orchid is located on Kanatayapalem road under Thorrur police station. The boys were caught by the guards of the orchid. The entire act was also video graphed by the accused. Telangana police has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter after the video went viral. Bihar: 10-Year-Old Boy Beaten to Death by Villagers on Suspicion of Stealing Mobile Phone in Supual Town.

The accused were identified as Banothu Yaku and Banothu Ramulu. The injured boys were admitted to a hospital. Parents of the boys registered a complaint with the police. After which, the guards of the orchids were arrested. According to a report published in India Today, both the accused have been booked under Sections 342 324, 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Meanwhile, the boys have denied the allegations. They said that they entered the orchid to find their missing dog. The victims are residents of Thorroor town of the state and belonged to Beda Budaga community of Sai Nagar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2021 03:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).