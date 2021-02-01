Thane, February 1: At least one person was killed and five others were injured after a building collapsed in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday morning, a civic official said. Search and rescue operations are still on at the site as it is suspected that some more people may be trapped under the debris, he said.

The single-storey building, where a godown of an online goods delivery firm is located, collapsed around 10.30 am in Harihar Compound at Mankoli junction in Bhiwandi, Thane civic body's regional disaster management control cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

Personnel of the Thane district rescue force, disaster management cell, and fire services officials from Bhiwandi and Thane rushed to the spot, he said. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also reached the spot at around 12 noon and led the rescue and relief operation, he said.

The body of a security guard, identified as Saurabh Tripathi, was recovered from the debris, Kadam said. Besides, five persons were rescued from the rubble and have been hospitalised, he said, adding that some more people may be trapped under the debris. The building belongs to a private firm which uses it as a godown for online delivery of goods, he said.