A massive fire broke out in a godown in Maharashtra's Thane district on the night of Tuesday, November 14. As per news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in a thread godown in Thane's Bhiwandi area. As soon as information about the fire was received, fire tenders reached the spot. The fire was brought under control. "No casualty has been reported," the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said. Mumbai Fire: Major Blaze Erupts in Building in Byculla Area, Five People Rescued; Video Shows Clouds of Smoke Emanating.

Fire Breaks Out in Thane

#WATCH | Maharashtra | A massive fire broke out in a thread godown in the Bhiwandi area of Thane, last night. As soon as information about the fire was received, fire tenders reached the spot and the fire was brought under control. No casualty has been reported: Thane Municipal… pic.twitter.com/aUxD0VC2Ks — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2023

