Thane, September 9: Police have arrested a 27-year-old drug addict after he slit the throat of his elderly landlady and stole her gold jewellery.

The accused, Vijay Kevat, resides in a room next to deceased Jeejabai Kedar who used to live alone in the room and used to work as a helper for a local caterer, said police.

According to TOI, the deceased owned three to four rooms and had rented one of them to the accused. On Sunday Kedar went missing, and her room was also found locked from the outside, police informed.

Later, when her kin called her and she didn't didn't answer a single call, the kin approached the Shrinagar police from the Wagle estate division.

While enquiring, the neighbours told the police that a stench was arising from her room. Following this, the cops broke open the door and found her decomposed body, with spilt dried blood all around. On further enquiry, the police found that the accused was also missing for the past few days.

The police then launched a manhunt against Kevat after which he was nabbed.

The accused then narrated the incident to the police. The accused said that he slit her throat and took her gold chain, and gold bangles as he wanted some quick money.

The accused has been booked under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201(causing disappearance of evidence of offence).

