Mumbai, September 8: In a shocking incident that took place in Gujarat, a 62-year-old man allegedly molested a nine-year-old girl in Ahmedabad. Police officials said that the accused molested the minor girl in the lift of a residential society. The alleged incident came to light after it was captured on the CCTV camera installed inside the lift.

According to a report in the Times of India, the accused has been identified as Bhanupratap Rana. The sexagenarian from Jagatpur was arrested after the incident came to light. The incident took place on Tuesday when the class 4 student returned from her school at around 12.30 pm.

Cops said that the accused was present in the lift when the minor girl entered the lift in order to go to her house which is on the 11th floor. After the accused molested her in the lift, the child informed her parents about the alleged incident. Later, the parents checked the CCTV footage.

Following this, they approached the police with the CCTV footage and lodged a complaint against the accused. Acting on the complaint, the Chandkheda police arrested Rana from his house. The accused has been booked under IPC Section 354 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

