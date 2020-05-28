The Most Affordable Wireless Earbuds on the Market: HighKey Wireless Earbuds

HighKey Wireless Earbuds

HighKey Co. has really taken off in the last few years providing quality products to people all over the world. Their top seller would have to be their well-known HighKey Wireless Earbuds that retail for $99.99 USD and provide quick shipping.

These advanced earbuds are waterproof, allowing you to bring them into the shower or pool without any worries while allowing the sound to stay at top quality. The company ensures perfect fit by adding different tip sizes and optional wingtips. The earbuds have 5.0 auto-pairing technology that allows you to be up to 45 feet from your device with the sound still working to its fullest. They also come with a charging case that allows you to charge on the go. After charging your case for about 2 hours it's left with 15 hours of battery life. You could also make phone calls from the earbuds with the use of the built-in HD mic that provides noise-canceling technology so you can clearly hear the person on the other line.

The long battery life on the earbuds allows for them to be used often with little downtime. They are easy to carry around in their case, which is nice and small to carry around your pocket. Now we would like to go over some honorable mentions.

Their website includes many retail items such as the HighKey backpack that is made of PU leather and is designed to hold the HighKey power bank for easy portable charging. It has breathable back padding and takes 2-6 business days to ship. Not to mention it has FREE returns and a 1-year warranty included.

The HighKey speaker is also a big seller and it is known to be one of the loudest speakers on the market. It can reach a max volume of 92dB and can even play music while submerged underwater as it has an IP67 waterproof rating. It charges via USB port and the speaker is equipped with 4400 mAh (it can recharge the average phone 2 times).

There’s a reason why these HighKey earbuds are so popular, to find out more about how you could get your hand on a pair click here.