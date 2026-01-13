Mumbai, January 13: OpenAI is reportedly preparing to enter the consumer hardware market with a set of ChatGPT-powered earbuds designed to compete directly with Apple’s AirPods. According to recent leaks, the device is internally codenamed “Sweetpea” and is being developed in collaboration with Jony Ive’s design team. Expected to launch around September 2026, the AI-integrated wearable aims to redefine the audio experience by offering deep integration with OpenAI’s language models, potentially allowing users to perform complex actions on their smartphones through voice commands.

The “Sweetpea” project is part of a broader push by OpenAI to diversify into physical hardware. Reports suggest that the company has instructed manufacturing partner Foxconn to prepare capacity for up to five different AI-driven devices by the fourth quarter of 2028. While details remain unconfirmed by OpenAI, the earbuds are expected to feature a unique hardware design, moving away from traditional stems toward a metal "eggstone" aesthetic with detachable modules that sit behind the ear. Jony Ive Reveals His Team Having 20 Design Ideas for Upcoming OpenAI Devices, Criticises Products He Designed in Past.

OpenAI 'Sweetpea' Earbuds Powered by ChatGPT Launching in September 2026

Hearing fresh detail on Openai "To-go" hardware project from last report. Now confirmed it is a special audio product to replace Airpod, internal code name is "Sweetpea" On manufacturing, Foxconn has been told to prepare for total 5 devices by Q4 2028. All not known but a home… https://t.co/svOCBuyapI pic.twitter.com/SFumFfRIeF — 智慧皮卡丘 Smart Pikachu (Weibo) (@zhihuipikachu) January 12, 2026

OpenAI Developing ChatGPT-Powered Earbuds

OpenAI is developing AI-powered earphone : ✅ Completely unique design ✅ Said to compete with Airpod ✅ Oval-shaped case ("eggstone") ✅ Pill shaped buds ✅ Main processor + custom chip to replace iPhone actions by commanding Siri ✅ Launch : ~ September 2026 S: Smart Pikachu — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) January 12, 2026

OpenAI Advanced Hardware and 2nm Processing Power

To support real-time AI processing, the earbuds are rumoured to pack a "phone-class" 2nm chipset, likely a Samsung Exynos system-on-chip (SoC). This high-performance processor would enable the device to handle sophisticated tasks locally or with minimal latency. Industry insiders suggest that the earbuds will be able to perform advanced actions on an iPhone by commanding Siri, leveraging the existing partnership between OpenAI and Apple to provide a seamless user interface.

OpenAI is reportedly targeting an ambitious sales volume of 40 to 50 million units within the first year of release. This aggressive projection indicates that the company views the audio wearable as its primary entry point into the daily lives of consumers. By placing ChatGPT directly in the user's ear, OpenAI aims to transition from a software utility to a constant, proactive personal assistant that can interact with the physical and digital world in real-time.

OpenAI Expanding the ChatGPT AI Device Ecosystem

The earbuds are not the only hardware currently under development at OpenAI. Leaks have also identified a pen-shaped device internally dubbed “Gumdrop,” which is expected to capture both handwriting and voice interactions. Additionally, a pocket-sized AI device is said to be in the works, though its specific functions remain under wraps. Out of the five planned devices, three have been identified so far: the AI pen, the AirPods-style earbuds, and the pocket-sized assistant.

While the collaboration with Jony Ive’s LoveFrom firm adds significant design credibility to the project, OpenAI has not yet publicly confirmed these hardware ventures. As the technology industry moves toward "AI-first" hardware, such as the Humane AI Pin or Rabbit R1, OpenAI's direct entry into the market could represent a significant shift in how users interact with artificial intelligence. For now, the "Sweetpea" earbuds remain one of the most anticipated tech developments for the 2026 calendar year. OpenAI and Jony Ive Face Technical Issues While Developing Screenless AI Device, Scheduled 2026 Release May Be Delayed: Report.

According to a tipster called Smart Pikachu (Weibo) (@zhihuipikachu) on X, fresh details have emerged about OpenAI’s “To-go” hardware project, now confirmed as a premium audio wearable codenamed “Sweetpea.” Designed as a potential AirPods alternative, it is being prioritised by Jony Ive’s team. Foxconn has reportedly been asked to prepare for five device categories by Q4 2028, with Sweetpea leading development. The device is described as a unique, metal, egg-stone-shaped design featuring detachable capsule-style earbuds worn behind the ear. It may use a 2nm smartphone-class processor, possibly Exynos, with a high bill of materials.

