Fear of hatred let you settle inside comfort zone hence restricting the success that one can achieve! Samrat Gaur aka Samrat bhai is the one emerging as a sensational YouTuber who never shy to speak out his mind regarding sensitive topics and politics. Whereas when people tends to stay away from the controversial matters his main concern is to bring the light towards the unfolded side of the scene , In short spilling the beans for his audience .

Being an extrovert from a young age Samrat has never kept his words locked , same affects the content that he produce now which is quite raw and realistic that gives a unbiased view about the current scenario. And this is obvious one who speaks raw and truth gains the most amount of hatred as well as love from the audience. Samrat bhai is no far away from the shower of hatred and love simultaneously. Something that made him speak obvious is his feeling that when you know you are right and doing the same you wanted to then no hatred matters at all, infact it's just the beginning for him , even after the hatred which is though a public opinion he will keep on releasing the real content without fearing disgrace.

Popular as Samrat bhai , along with YouTube he is much into social reform and work. Talking about his goals Samrat says that whatever he is doing as of now he is quite satisfied with it moreover he wants to bring a positive change in the minds of audience regarding the sensitive issue and politics which are not spoken clearly. Although there is no mention about his social work in his videos yet he is quite active as he runs a NGO which is for social welfare . Running from past one year the NGO is helping the needy ones meanwhile Samrat says that if his financial condition remains stable he will try to do best he can with his NGO.

The content that he displays through his YouTube is quite relatable and catchy this is because of the jolly nature that he posses. Talking about his ways to tackle certain issues Samrat says that whatever the situation is the main motive is to balance yourself and he does the same. This needs a mention that he is person who just speaks his heart out which built him in a great speaker who drastically influence people. As an extrovert Samrat tends to be really friendly with whosoever he meets which is the key to success and level of interaction that he has gained throughout his journey on YouTube.