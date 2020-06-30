New Delhi, June 29: The Centre on Monday banned 59 Chinese mobile apps in India, including TikTok, amid ongoing border tensions with China. Due to government’s move, the TikTok’s developer ByteDance is set to lose money. It is not the first time when the app was banned in India. Last year, when the app was banned briefly, the ByteDance lost over Rs three crore per day. TikTok, UC Browser Among 59 Chinese Apps Banned by Govt of India Amid Row With China, See Full List.

On April 3, 2019, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had directed the Centre to ban TikTok app, voicing concern over “pornographic and inappropriate content” being made available through the application. The court had also barred media houses from publishing videos made using the app. ByteDance challenged the Madras High Court’s ex-parte order in the Supreme Court.

The Byte dance in its filing in the top court claimed that the app lost over Rs three crore per day. The top court, on April 22, asked the High Court to decide on TikTok's plea for an interim relief by April 24. The ban was then lifted. As per reports, it also lost over one million followers per day.

On June 29, 2020, banned nearly 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, WeChat and UC Browser and Xiaomi's Mi Community over national security concerns. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in a statement said, “These measures have been undertaken since there is credible information that these apps are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.” Other Chinese apps in the banned list are Club Factory, SHAREit, Likee, Mi Video Call (Xiaomi), Weibo, Baidu, Bigo Live and more.

