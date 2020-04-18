Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 14,792 With 957 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Stands at 488

New Delhi, April 18: As India is under extended lockdown due to novel coronavirus, the total COVID-19 cases in the country have risen to 14,792, according to the latest figures released today from Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. This includes 76 foreign nationals. The death toll has increased to 488. Meanwhile, 2014 patients have been cured/discharged across the country. One person has also migrated. India has seen an increase of 957 COVID-19 cases and 36 new deaths in the last 24 hours. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.
Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with 3,855 cases followed by Delhi at 1,821 cases, Tamil Nadu at 1,621 cases and Rajasthan at 1,423 cases, according to the Health Ministry data. The mortality rate due to COVID-19 in India around 3.3 percent, Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said.
State-Wise COVID-19 Chart:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 76 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|12
|11
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|603
|42
|15
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Assam
|35
|9
|1
|5
|Bihar
|85
|37
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|21
|9
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|36
|24
|0
|8
|Delhi
|1707
|72
|42
|9
|Goa
|7
|6
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|1272
|88
|48
|11
|Haryana
|225
|43
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|38
|16
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|328
|42
|5
|14
|Jharkhand
|33
|0
|2
|15
|Karnataka
|371
|92
|13
|16
|Kerala
|396
|255
|3
|17
|Ladakh
|18
|14
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|1355
|69
|69
|19
|Maharashtra
|3323
|331
|201
|20
|Manipur
|2
|1
|0
|21
|Meghalaya
|11
|0
|1
|22
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Nagaland#
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Odisha
|60
|21
|1
|25
|Puducherry
|7
|3
|0
|26
|Punjab
|202
|27
|13
|27
|Rajasthan
|1229
|183
|11
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|1323
|283
|15
|29
|Telengana
|791
|186
|18
|30
|Tripura
|2
|1
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|42
|9
|0
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|969
|86
|14
|32
|West Bengal
|287
|55
|10
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|14792*
|2015
|488
He informed that a positive trend has been noted in 47 districts across 23 states in the country. "No positive cases have been reported in the last 28 days in Mahe of Puducherry, and Kodagu of Karnataka," Aggarwal said.
"In 45 other districts, no new positive cases have been reported in last 14 days," he informed. The country’s doubling rate of coronavirus cases has taken a dip and currently stands at 6.2 days, the government had informed.