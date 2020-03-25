Total Lockdown in India: Journalists, Delivery Boys Assaulted by Police Amid Nationwide Curfew, Say Reports

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 25: On the first day of coronavirus lockdown in India, reports emerged from all corners of India of alleged police excesses. Allegations were levelled against the civil security forces of assaulting those who were out on duty to provide essential services. Journalists and delivery boys were allegedly verbally and physically abused by the police officials deployed to enforce the shutdown. Stay tuned here for the live updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

Award-winning Hindi journalist Navin Kumar uploaded a statement on Twitter, claiming that the Delhi police personnel stopped him while he was proceeding for work. They removed him from his car, took him inside the police van and beat him up, the scribe alleged. Check Full List of What Remains Open and Shut During 21-Day Total Lockdown.

मै बुरी तरह हिला हुआ हुआ हूं और भयानक तकलीफ में।दफ्तर जाते हुए दिल्ली पुलिस के लोगों ने कार की चाबी निकाल ली, वॉलेट,फोन छीन लिया, वैन में डालकर पीटा और भद्दी भद्दी गालियां दी। वो कॉरॉना को रोकने के लिए अपनी ड्यूटी पर थे। हम एक भयावह दौर में हैं। लिख दिया है ताकि इस दौर की सनद रहे pic.twitter.com/BZsHa0oI1N — Navin Kumar (@navinjournalist) March 23, 2020

In the national capital, police was also accused of lathi-charging the delivery boys employed by pharmaceutical firms. "One delivery boy's bike was punctured. Two delivery boys were beaten with sticks," reported journalist Teena Thacker, who demanded the Delhi Police to explain the actions of its officials.

#COVID2019 can the #police stop beating people pls. Got this message. “Our staff is getting beaten up” and mind you these are d ppl working in #hospitals & #medical stores. “One delivery boy's bike was punctured. Two delivery boys were beaten with sticks” @DelhiPolice — Teena Thacker (@Teensthack) March 25, 2020

In Mumbai, ET Now reporter Utkarsh Chaturvedi accused the police of hitting him with batons while he was out for coverage. The scribe claimed that he was smashed with the baton despite showing his press card before the police personnel. In his complaint on Twitter, he tagged the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office and the Mumbai Police.

Was reporting on my bike ahead of Dahisar Check Naka where policemen before beating me with sticks before even asking. Four five policemen kept hitting until I had to race my bike ahead. Showed them my press card as well. @CMOMaharashtra @MumbaiPolice — Uttkarsh Chaturvedi (@uttkarsh311090) March 25, 2020

In Bengaluru, reports emerged that delivery boys employed by Big Basket - retail grocery chain - were brutally assaulted by the police for discharging their duty. The assault on delivery boys has forced several Big Basket outlets to close for the time being, said former Infosys director Mohandas Pai.

The total lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday for a 21-day period ending on April 15. During the shutdown period, the supply of essential commodities would continue, Modi had said. The Home Ministry order which followed his announcement, stated that all grocery shops, medical stores, banks, ATMs and other essential services would remain available.