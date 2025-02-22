Jamshedpur, February 22: Two persons were allegedly beaten to death by a mob in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district after they were caught stealing a goat, police said on Saturday. The incident happened in Jodsa village in Chakulia police station area on Friday night, they said.

The duo were caught stealing the goat by its owner. Following this, the owner along with a mob thrashed them, and one of them collapsed on the spot, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Risharbha Garg said.

They were taken to the MGM Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries, he said. "We have arrested the goat owner. The other culprits will also be nabbed soon," he added.