Agartala, July 24: A 28-year-old man from Tripura allegedly died by suicide in West District of the state. The deceased was accused of raping a 65-year-old neighbour. Tripura police found his body near his house at a village in West District on Thursday. He was the father of a two-month-old baby.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the rape survivor’s son-in-law had lodged a complaint against the 28-year-old man at Lefunga police station on July 22. The deceased was absconding after the complaint was lodged. Tripura: 6-Year-Old Girl Killed After Rape by 30-Year-Old Man, Accused Held.

“The rape-accused was absconding since the incident. We discovered his body on Thursday. His post-mortem examination is done. The rape-survivor is undergoing treatment at a hospital, but her condition is critical,” reported the media house quoting Kirtijoy Reang, officer-in-charge, Lefunga Police Station as saying.

As per the complaint, the accused had raped the 65-year-old woman, who lives in his neighbourhood, on July 21. The police sent his body for post-mortem and initiated an investigation into the case. The 28-year-old man had also allegedly raped a minor around three-four years ago. However, no complaint was lodged against him in connection with that incident.

Meanwhile, two separate incidents of gangrape were also recorded in Tripura’s Khowai district. In one of the incident, a minor was gang-raped by five men. However, no arrest has been made until now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2020 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).