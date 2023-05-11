Agartala, May 11: Various organisations and student bodies in Tripura organised protests on Thursday against the kidnap and gang-rape of a college student here. The condition of the girl, who is undergoing treatment at the government-run Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital, is stated to "very critical".

A police spokesman said that the prime accused of the crime and driver of the vehicle Gautam Sharma was arrested late on Wednesday night and the police are looking for the other accused. Noida Shocker: Woman Alleges Gang-Rape By Three in Shared Cab, Accused Arrested.

The 20-year-old college student was kidnapped on Monday afternoon when she was returning from her college in the outskirts of the city. According to police, the victim was recovered from an abandoned place along the bypass road here late Monday night and was taken to a hospital, where her condition is stated to be critical.

The victim's mother said that her daughter was returning home when Gautam offered her a lift. There were three others in the vehicle, the girl's mother said and alleged that all the four people, including the driver, gang-raped the girl inside the moving vehicle and abandoned her along the bypass road. Navi Mumbai: Two Rape Bar Girl on Pretext of Offering Her Autorickshaw Lift in Panvel; Arrested.

Tripura Ganatantrik Nari Samity, a women wing of the CPI(M), SFI, DYFI and other organisations on Thursday gheraoed the police headquarters here and organised a massive protest demonstration demanding punishment of the culprits. Veteran women leaders Rama Das, Krishna Rakshit said that students, girls and women are not safe even in Tripura capital Agartala.

"In the latest incident, a college girl was kidnapped from the capital city in broad daylight and then gang-raped by four men inside a car. Police are yet to arrest the culprits even after three days of the heinous crime," said Das, a CPI(M) central committee member.

