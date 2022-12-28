A woman has alleged she was raped by three boys in a shared taxi before being dumped near Etmadpur, police said. Police said the woman is currently undergoing medical examination and they are verifying all angles.The incident occurred when the victim had taken a cab from noida. Police have caught the car through CCTV verification and the three boys have been caught. Bihar Shocker: Patna High Court Advocate Attempts Rape Bid on Intern Inside Office, Arrested

A case has been registered and her medical examination is being done. The car has been caught through CCTV at the toll and the 3 boys have also been caught. An investigation is being done: Preetinder Singh, CP, Agra, UP — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2022

