Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): In a shocker from the country's commercial capital, a 12-year-old boy was found dead, police said, adding the victim's head was separated from the body at the time of the discovery.

The mortal remains were found in a decomposed state, the police informed further, adding that the victim was identified as Sandeep Bechai Yadav.

The sleuths added that the boy had been missing for the past month.

The police informed further that a case of kidnapping and murder was registered against a person named Vipul, who they identified as the accused. The case was registered at Mumbai's Wadala police station.

The sleuths informed that a manhunt was already underway for the accused.

Further, according to the police, the boy left home telling his mother that he was going out to play with some friends and would be back in an hour.

However, as he did not return in an hour, his family members grew anxious and went looking for him, police informed, adding that a missing case was filed on January 29 after they failed to find any trace of the boy.

The body was recovered from a creek near the Shanti Nagar area of Wadala, the police said, adding that the boy had been missing since January 28.

The mortal remains were identified as that of the missing boy by his father, who recognised his son's shoes, the police informed.

The family, meanwhile, voiced their misgivings over the police action since the missing complaint was lodged, claiming that the sleuths did not conduct a proper investigation into the matter.

"Had they conducted a proper investigation the day my child went missing, he would have been alive today," a grieving father told ANI.

An investigation is underway and more details are awaited. (ANI)

