Indore, January 3: Following the water containment issue in Indore's Bhagirathpura area, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Saturday announced that a water supply survey would be conducted throughout the city for the next seven days and any complaints about leaks would be addressed within 48 hours. Bhargav also emphasised that the entire Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) team was continuously working among the people and addressing the complaints without any delay.

"The team is continuously working in Bhagirathpura to ensure that people receive clean water regularly. The entire staff and team of the Indore Municipal Corporation are working among the people. Any complaints or requests are being addressed immediately. Under the direction of the Chief Minister, a survey regarding water supply will be conducted throughout Indore over the next seven days. Any complaints or information about leaks will be addressed within 48 hours," Bhargav told ANI. He further added that instructions were given to all the officials to conduct the survey zone and ward wise and actively resolve any complaint reported. Indore Water Tragedy: Major Administrative Overhaul in City Municipal Corporation After Water Contamination Incident.

"To implement the directives of the Chief Minister in Indore, I have instructed all the officials to conduct surveys zone-wise and ward-wise and resolve the complaint received. Additionally, I have instructed them that if there are complaints of dirty water, then it should be resolved immediately. Also, if cleaning is required in water tanks and overhead tanks, it should be carried out without delay," the mayor said. The water contamination incident in Indore's Bhagirathpura has sparked widespread criticism as it claimed several lives and many families were affected from it.

Meanwhile, a woman who lost her 74-year-old mother Manjula Vadh, shared her pain, saying recently she came to meet her mom but due to contaminated water she passed away. "... I had come to see my mother and other family members. When I was leaving, she packed a tiffin for me. Later that night, on December 29, I received a call about my mother's illness. She was taken to MY Hospital, where her ECG was done twice. Later, the doctors declared her dead...I consider this water contamination for my loss...Concillor and Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya visited here and handed over the Rs 2 lakh check. Currently, we are purchasing water from outside. We don't have trust in tanker water," Jyoti Ravi Kumar said. Indore Water Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 10 in Bhagirathpura After Toilet Built Over Main Joint Without Septic Tank; Kailash Vijayvargiya Acknowledges Administrative Lapse.

Notably, several residents have said they still don't trust the tanker water being supplied by the municipal corporation and are afraid of using it for drinking purposes. Instead they are purchasing packed drinking water and water cans from the market.

