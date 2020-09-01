Kolkata, September 1: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Monday announced that the lockdown in September would remain unchanged as part its strategy of biweekly lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. As per the state government order, the statewide lockdown will be imposed on September 7, 11 and 12.

The latest order by the state government is against the Union government's directive, which had earlier stated that states cannot enforce local lockdown outside containment zones without consulting it. However, the state government inWest Bengal issued a notification regarding the biweekly lockdown for September 7, 11 and 12. Liquor Sale in West Bengal: Bars, Restaurants Allowed to Serve Alcohol, Dance Bars to Remain Shut.

Issuing the notification, the West Bengal government said, as quoted by Indian Express, "In consideration of the current COVID-19 situation, lockdown in the containment zones stands extended up to September 30. In addition, as already announced, statewide complete lockdown shall be observed on Monday, September 7, Friday, September 11 and Saturday, September 12."

Apart from issuing biweekly lockdown, the West Bengal government allowed bars and restaurants to serve alcohol at service areas of their licenced premises. However, dance bars and dance floors at restaurants will remain shut across the state. Also, restaurants have been allowed to operate with 50% occupancy with regard to strict compliance of all the COVID-19 guidelines.

