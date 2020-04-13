UP: After Corona, Covid and Lockdown, Baby in Saharanpur District Named 'Sanitizer'

Baby (Photo Credits; Pixabay) (Representational image Only)

Saharanpur, April 13: A new born boy in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district has been named 'Sanitizer'.

His father Omvir Singh, resident of Vijay Vihar, said he had named his son 'Sanitizer' because it had the capacity to fight against the Corona virus. Corona Kumar, COVID, Lockdown And More; New-Born Babies Get Named After Coronavirus Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

"Whenever people will talk of Corona, they will remember that it was Sanitizer that saved them."

Sanitizer was born on Sunday in a hospital and his mother Monika said that as soon as her husband announced that his son would be named 'Sanitizer, all medical staff started smiling.

The couple has asked all relatives and family members to wait for the lockdown to be lifted before they celebrate the baby's coming. Newborn Girl in Gorakhpur Named Corona.

A baby girl born in Gorakhpur on the day of Janata Curfew has been named 'Corona', while a boy born a week later in Deoria district of the state has been named 'Lockdown'. In Rampur, a newborn boy has been named 'Covid'.