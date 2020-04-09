Corona Kumar, COVID, Lockdown And More; New-Born Babies Get Named After Coronavirus Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Baby (Photo Credits; Pixabay) (Representational image Only)

Bhopal, April 9: In the middle of the lockdown, parents of new-born babies are getting innovative in terms of naming their child. In the middle of the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, a trend of naming new-borns around the pandemic has been witnessed. The reason being, the parents want to remember this crisis time through their children.

According to a Times of India report, a couple in Bhopal named their baby 'Lockdown'. The reason cited by the parents was that they want to remember the time of the crisis throughout their life. A few days back, two couples in Uttar Pradesh named their babies 'Corona' and 'Lockdown' with a hope that they would remind people about taking precautions. Newborn Girl in Gorakhpur Named Corona.

The girl who was born on the day of Janata Curfew, which was called by PM Narendra Modi. The girl was named Corona by her family members because according to them corona has brought unity in the country and how everyone has come together to fight against the pandemic.

Two newborn babies were also named after the novel coronavirus by their parents in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa. A boy born was named Corona Kumar and the baby girl was named Corona Kumari as suggested by their doctors to remember the time in which their deliveries took place.