Lucknow, February 22: As many as 1.7 lakh students skipped the UP Board Class 10 maths exam on Tuesday (February 21). According to a report, a total of 22,55,695 students had registered themselves for the Class 10 Board maths exam in Uttar Pradesh. However, only 20,82,507 appeared for the exam, while 1,70,188 missed it.

Similarly, 25, 072 Class 12 students missed their exam scheduled at the same centre. Therefore, a total of 1,95,260 candidates missed their exam from both classes 10 and 12 across Uttar Pradesh. UP Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 12 Examinations Begin Across Uttar Pradesh, Students Being Frisked Before Entering Exam Hall in Kanpur (See Pics).

Why Students in UP are Skipping Exams

The Uttar Pradesh Board has become quite stringent regarding the fairness of exams. They have taken several safety steps to check the menace of cheating. The government is keeping a close eye on the network of CCTV cameras. Uttar Pradesh: Rajesh Mishra, Former BJP MLA, Appears for Class 12 Exam at 55, Says 'Plans To Study Law After Clearing Examination’.

The Board has keenly watched 7,083 exam centres during the HS Mathematics paper on Tuesday. Officials also visited several centres to check arrangements at night. An FIR has been registered against 14 solvers across the state for impersonating students. As many as 24 students have been caught cheating to date.

