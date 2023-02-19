Lucknow, February 19: Former BJP MLA Rajesh Mishra, a.k.a Pappu Bhartol, from Bareilly is taking his intermediate examination (Class 12) at the age of 55.

The two-term MLA said that he believes that there is no age limit for getting education. He plans to study law after clearing the Intermediate examination. UP Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 12 Examinations Begin Across Uttar Pradesh, Students Being Frisked Before Entering Exam Hall in Kanpur (See Pics).

Rajesh Mishra had hit the headlines two years ago when his daughter eloped to marry a Dalit and his family strongly opposed the move. UP Board Exam 2023 From February 16: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Foolproof Arrangements to Conduct Cheating-Free Exams.

Later, he made headlines when he recovered a baby girl who had been abandoned in an earthen pot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2023 11:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).