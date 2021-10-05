As a festival gift to MNREGA workers in the state before Dussehra and Diwali, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced to increase their honorarium from this month.

He also announced to bring HR policy for MGNREGA workers like one in Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission within a month. Under the defined HR policy, the MNREGA workers will be entitled to 24 days casual leave and 12 days medical leave, said the CM while addressing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Conference in the state capital on Monday. PM Narendra Modi Hands Over Keys to 75,000 Beneficiaries of Central Housing Scheme in UP.

CM Yogi has also announced to add many other works of Rural Development Department in the job chart of MNREGA workers. After this, the consent of the Deputy Commissioner MNREGA would be necessary before termination of the services of the Rozgar Sewaks so that no one can remove them forcefully.

He said that if the Gram Rozgar Sevaks are the close relatives or family members of the newly elected Gram Pradhan, they will be posted in the nearest vacant Gram Panchayat and their services will not be terminated. Similarly, after the marriage of the Gram Sewika, she will be posted in the new district. Apart from this, 180 days maternity leave has also been announced to be implemented for all female contractual employees.

CM Yogi also rewarded additional commissioner MNREGA Yogesh Kumar state level, officers of development block and several MNREGA workers by giving citations for their excellent performance. On this occasion, Minister of Rural Development Rajendra Pratap Singh and Minister of State Anand Swaroop Shukla also addressed the conference.

Increased honorarium of these MNREGA workers

The government has hiked the honorarium from October. The honorarium will now be-

Rs ten thousand to MGNREGA workers, Rs ten thousand to Gram Sewaks , Rs15,656 to technical assistants, Rs15,156 to computer operators, Rs 34,140 to additional program officer, Rs 15,156 to accounts assistant, Rs 18,320 to operation assistant, Rs18,320 to helpline executive, Rs nine thousand to class IV worker Thousands, Rs 14100 to Block Social Audit Coordinator and Rs 19900 to District Social Audit Coordinator.

Strict action on corruption: CM Yogi

He said "it is the resolve of the State Government that the benefits of schemes should be made available to the beneficiaries in a corruption-free, completely transparent manner. If cases of corruption come to the notice, strict action should also be taken. He said that this year the department should get work Rs thirteen thousand crores done by giving 100 days employment to at least 20 lakh families. If women mates are trained in a time bound manner, women living in rural areas can play a big role in their self-reliance.

The CM recalled that he used to receive complaints of non-payment of honorarium to Gram Rozgar Sewaks for many years. " My government immediately sanctioned Rs 225 crore and the department paid it in a time bound manner. Similarly, in April 2020, the payment of MGNREGA contract workers, which could not be done earlier through the state level centralized pool, has now been arranged to be sent directly to their account.

