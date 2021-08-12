Kanpur, August 12: A man hacked his wife to death at Majariya Umariya village in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh on August 10. After killing his wife Uma, the accused, identified as Ram Kumar, reached a police station and confessed. He reportedly told cops that he had killed Uma because she would visit maternal house frequently. The victim's father, however, alleged that her daughter had been killed for dowry. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl Raped in Kanpur, Tenant Arrested.

On the night of August 10, Ram Kumar reached the police station and asked cops to visit his house. He told them that he had hacked his wife to death after an argument. "Ram Kumar said that he was not happy with his wife’s habit of visiting her maternal home often. He killed her using a spade as she had hit him with a brick over the same dispute," Circle Officer Prabhat Kumar was quoted by TOI as saying. Uttar Pradesh: Boy Thrashed, Stripped for Stealing Vegetables in Kanpur.

Police visited the spot and found Uma's body. They also recovered the spade from the roof. It was learnt that Ram Kumar had brought Uma from her house two days ago. Following the incident, Uma's father Chandrapal lodged a complaint against Ram Kumar, his parents and other relatives alleging that they had killed her daughter for dowry.

"My daughter has been murdered for dowry," Chandrapal said. Cops arrested Ram Kumar and sent him to jail. A case of murder has been registered. Further investigation was underway.

