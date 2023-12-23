Hamirpur, December 23: A chilling incident unfolded in Hamirpur district, Uttar Pradesh, when an 11-year-old boy’s ill-fated attempt to emulate a social media prank turned tragic. Nikhil, also known as Rajju, lost his life in a horrifying accident.

TOI reported that Nikhil tied a towel to a ceiling hook in his room, fashioning a noose at the other end. What began as a misguided prank quickly spiraled out of control. Before he could comprehend the danger, the noose tightened around his neck, and Nikhil's life slipped away. Rushed to a nearby hospital, Nikhil was pronounced dead by doctors.

Awadhesh Sahu, confirmed that his son had seen the dangerous prank online. Police later discovered the video in the family's mobile phone watchlist.

Nikhil, the eldest among two brothers and a sister, leaves behind a shattered family. Hamirpur SP Deeksha Sharma revealed that a video on suicide pranks was part of Nikhil’s YouTube watchlist.

Authorities urge parents to vigilantly monitor their children’s online activities to prevent exposure to harmful content.

Nikhil’s school teacher described him as a promising student, adding to the tragedy of this young life cut short.

