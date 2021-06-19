Lucknow, June 19: In a tragic incident, a minor boy died of suffocation after he accidentally got locked inside a car while playing video games. As per reports, the eight-year-old deceased, identified as Krishna, took his father's phone to play games and went to sit inside his car when he accidentally got confined inside it and died. The incident took place in the Barari village of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. Rajasthan: Three Kids Get Accidentally Locked in Car While Playing, Die of Suffocation.

When his family started looking for him, the eight-year-old boy was discovered lying unconscious inside the car and was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead by the hospital. “Krishna took his father’s mobile phone for playing online games and sat inside a parked car near the shop. The i20 was bought two months ago,” Girish Agarwal, deceased's uncle said, as reported by the Times of India. UP: 5-Year-Old Boy Dies of Suffocation After Getting Locked Inside Car.

In a similar incident, three minor girls, all aged around five years, died of suffocation when they accidently got locked inside a car in Kandoli village of Bharatpur district in Rajasthan. The incident took place in April this year, when the girls were playing outside their houses, got into a parked car and accidentally locking themselves inside.

