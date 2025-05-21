A video from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, showing two girls fighting near Gandhi Udyan has gone viral on social media. The clash reportedly began after both girls wanted to shoot Instagram Reels with their respective boyfriends at the same location. The disagreement quickly turned into a heated argument, which escalated into a physical fight. In the video, the girls can be seen hurling abuses, pulling each other’s hair, and exchanging blows and kicks, while a large crowd watched. Despite efforts by their boyfriends to stop the fight, the situation went out of control. Hardoi Horror: Man Stripped Naked, Beaten With Hammer on Private Parts and Forced To Drink Urine by Girlfriend’s Family in UP; Police Respond As Video Goes Viral.

Reels Rivalry Turns Ugly in Bareilly

प्र0नि0 कोतवाली, बरेली को प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में जांचकर आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — Bareilly Police (@bareillypolice) May 21, 2025

