A shocking video from Gurugram has gone viral, showing a woman sitting on the roof of a moving Thar SUV while filming a reel on National Highway-48. Emerging from the sunroof, the woman casually climbs atop the speeding vehicle, with a man seen behind the wheel. The stunt has triggered widespread outrage and concern over reckless behavior for social media clout. Gurugram Police confirmed the act violated traffic laws and endangered multiple lives. A case was registered on August 7 at DLF Sector-29 police station. The Thar has been seized, and officials say arrests will follow soon. Preliminary findings reveal the car belonged to a local resident, and his son was using it during the incident. The accused were not home during the initial police visit, but authorities are working to track them down. Reels Rivalry Turns Ugly: 2 Girls Abuse, Pull Each Other’s Hair in Public Over Making Instagram Reels With Boyfriends in Bareilly, Police Respond As Video Goes Viral.

Thar Stunt Sparks Police Crackdown

