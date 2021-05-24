Budaun, May 24: A six-year-old died of suffocation here and his two cousins got seriously ill after they accidentally got locked in a car while playing, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night when they were with their parents in the Para locality of the Kotwali Dataganj area to attend a wedding.

During the ceremony, the three kids – Asifa (3) and Mantasha (5) and Pappu (6) – went and sat in the car.

Later, their parents went to look for them and someone saw the three lying unconscious in the vehicle, police said, adding they were rushed to Dataganj Common Services Centre (CSC), where doctors declared Pappu dead.

The condition of the other two kids was critical and they were being treated at the district hospital.