Uttar Pradesh Class 10 Student Demands Rs 2 Lakh From Bareilly School, Threatens to Blow Up School in ‘Pulwama-Like’ Attack if Ransom Not Paid

Bareilly, February 19: Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday detained a class 10 student for allegedly threatening to blow up his school in Bareilly if he was not paid a ransom of Rs two lakh from the school authorities. According to a school official, the boy had written a threatening letter to the school on Sunday saying that a "Pulwama-like" attack could take if the ransom is not paid, Hindustan Times reported. Meerut: Class 9 Student Threatens to Rape, Throw Acid on Classmate.

The student also claimed that he has planted bombs on the school campus. Taking immediate action, school authorities informed the police. Bomb disposal squad was rushed to the campus, however, they found nothing.

On Tuesday, the school received another letter demanding Rs 2 lakh. Police investigation figured out that accused was from school as the paper used was from a science journal of class IX and X, Hindustan Times reported.

“We figured out who the accused was. When the police questioned him, he failed to give any satisfactory response and said that someone had forced him to write the letters,” said SSP Shailesh Pandey.

A case has been registered under sections 386 (extortion) and 507 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Meanwhile, cops are trying to find out the involvement of other persons in the case.