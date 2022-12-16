Ayodhya, December 16: Four women police constables deployed as part of security at the 'Ram Janmabhoomi' site here, have been suspended after a video purportedly showing them dancing to Bhojpuri song 'Patli Kamariya Mori' surfaced online. Uttar Pradesh: Four Women Constables Suspended After Dancing Video on Viral Bhojpuri Song Surfaces Online in Ayodhya.

The suspended constables were not in uniform in the video that is being shared widely on social media platforms. Uttar Pradesh: Old Video of Cops Beating Youth With Bat Over Stains on Uniform Goes Viral Again, UP Police Clarify.

Watch Video:

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G. ordered the suspension of constables Kavita Patel, Kamini Kushwaha, Kashish Sahni and Sandhya Singh based on an inquiry report filed by Additional SP (security) Pankaj Pandey.

