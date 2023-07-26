Baghpat, Jul 26: A gas pipeline of a private company burst in the Yamuna here on Wednesday, leading to the formation of a spout of water that shot up 25-30 feet into the air. The incident took place in Chhaprauli area of Baghpat district, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Subhash Singh said. There has been no casualty in this incident, he added. The gas pipeline of the Indraprastha Gas Limited Company suddenly burst in the Yamuna near Jagosh village. Suspected Gas Explosion Rocks South African City, Cars Thrown Up Like Toys in Streets of Johannesburg (Watch Videos).

Videos of the incident showed a spout of water shooting up 25-30 feet into the air, triggering panic among the local people.

Gas Pipeline Blast In Yamuna

The SDM said senior officials who reached the spot alerted the people in the area and also informed the gas company about the incident. The gas supply in the pipeline has been stopped, Singh added.