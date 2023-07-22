A massive underground explosion in Johannesburg sent a queue of minibuses flying, forcing people to flee for their lives as it was filmed on a closed-circuit camera. One person was killed, and 48 people were hurt in the explosion, which took place during the evening rush hour. The video shows the bizarre scene when the explosion happened beneath, forcing the ground to split apart and a chunk of pavement to fall. One man narrowly avoided being crushed by a large white van as the impact of the explosion reverberated through the streets. Tragically, a different individual was discovered dead after being found pinned beneath a car. China Restaurant Blast Video: 31 Killed in Gas Explosion at Eatery in Yinchuan.

Suspected Gas Explosion Rocks Johannesburg

SOUTH AFRICA - Johannesburg. Authorities deny this explosion lifting cars off the ground was a gas leak. What was it then? 👀 pic.twitter.com/1rgQsfaNsT — Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) July 21, 2023

💥 Cars were thrown up like toys: an underground explosion in Johannesburg was caught on video For what reason there was an explosion it turns out. The version with a gas leak is denied by the authorities. As a result of the incident, at least 41 people were injured, emergency… pic.twitter.com/eJTkHKAhsm — Avia.Pro - 🛡️Foreign Affairs - 📡Geopolitics (@avia_pro) July 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)