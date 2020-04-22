Uttar Pradesh: Head Constable Attack Senior Sub-Inspector with Baton in Sitapur During Lockdown

Police (Photo Credits: IANS)

Sitapur, April 22: A head constable attacked a senior sub-inspector (SSI) with a baton in Sitapur district on Tuesday after the latter asked him to properly carry out his duties during the lockdown. The incident happened on Tuesday.

The head constable has been suspended while an FIR against him has been registered at the Kotwali police station area in the district.

Hours after the incident took place, a video of the constable beating his senior went viral on social media.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Sitapur, L.R. Kumar said that the incident took place at the RMP trisection in the Kotwali Nagar area when the SSI senior sub-inspector Ramesh Chauhan scolded head constable Ramashray for not conducting proper checking during the lockdown.

Ramashray got agitated over this and attacked his senior with a lathi several times.

"On Tuesday morning, Ramesh Chauhan, who was deployed in Kotwali Nagar police station, was taking round and found head constable Ramashray sitting on a chair. On being asked to conduct checking at the barricades he started hitting the former with a baton," said the SP.

The matter was reported to the control room as soon as the video went viral on the social media.

A case under the Disaster Management Act 2005, and attacking a public servant and causing hurt has been registered against the errant cop.

The SP also said that a departmental action would also be taken against Ramashray, "He would either be dismissed or demoted from his rank," said the officer.