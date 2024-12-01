Mathura, December 1: Hindu nationalist organisations participating in a convention here have raised the demand for expedited hearings of disputes concerning temples in Mathura and Kashi through fast-track courts. The convention was organised by the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti in Vrindavan, Mathura district, on Saturday.

The event also focused on two additional demands -- implementing a complete and effective ban on the issuance of illegal halal certifications across India and taking decisive action to address alleged atrocities and persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. Held at the Balaji Dham temple complex, the convention saw the participation of representatives of several Hindu organisations. Dr Charudatta Pingale, national guide of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, said, "Establishing a Hindu Rashtra (Hindu nation) is essential to preserving India's cultural identity and integrity." Sanjauli Mosque Issue: Shimla Court Rejects Application of Muslim Organisation Against Order to Demolish 3 Storeys of Masjid.

Citing a report by the Pew Research Centre in the US, he warned that by 2050, India is projected to have the world's largest Muslim population. Pingale also raised concerns about alleged threats, including efforts to create separate Christian nations in Manipur and Mizoram, and the misuse of Waqf laws for what he referred to as "land jihad". Anurag Krishna Pathak, a spiritual speaker, said, "There is a need for fast-track court hearings for temple-related disputes in Mathura and Kashi."

Pawan Sinha of the Pawan Chintan Dhara Ashram supported the Uttar Pradesh government's decision on regulating halal certifications and advocated for a nationwide ban on illegal halal certification practices. Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Pranavanand Saraswati expressed concerns over the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh and urged the Indian government to pressure the interim government in the neighbouring country to safeguard the human rights of its Hindu minority. Sambhal Mosque Row: ASI Accuses Jama Masjid Committee of Hindering Inspections and Preservation Efforts.

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti announced an online petition to advocate for the establishment of fast-track courts for temple disputes in Mathura and Kashi. Pathak said the convention was attended by over 120 representatives, including seers, lawyers, intellectuals, temple trustees, editors, entrepreneurs and RTI activists, of 54 Hindu nationalist groups from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Jammu.