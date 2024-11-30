Shimla, November 30: The district court here on Saturday dismissed an application filed by the All Himachal Muslim Organisation challenging the October 5 order of the Municipal Commissioner's Court to demolish three "illegally" built storeys of Sanjauli mosque. Counsel of All Himachal Muslim Organisation (AHMO) Vishva Bhushan told the reporters here that their application has been rejected and a detailed order is awaited.

On September 11, violent protests erupted over the demand for the demolition of an alleged illegal portion of the mosque. Several Hindu outfits and locals and taken part in the protests. A day later, Latif Mohammad who claimed to be the president of the Sanjauli Mosque committee and others offered to demolish the three "unauthorised" floors of the mosque and sought the permission of the Municipal Commissioner. Sanjauli Mosque Issue: Muslim Panel Urges Shimla Municipal Corporation To Seal Illegal Portion in Himachal Pradesh, Offers To Demolish It.

The Municipal Commissioner's Court had on October 5 allowed the demolition of three illegally built floors and gave two months to complete the exercise following which the AHMO had filed an appeal against the order in the district court claiming that Latif was not authorised to give any representation for demolition of the mosque structure.

On November 22, the Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board presented a document of 2006 in the district court in which Latif Mohammad was nominated as president of the Sanjauli mosque committee. Latif had also maintained that "I have been the president of the Sanjauli Mosque committee since 2006 and the Municipal Commissioners Court had also given notice to me in the capacity of president in September". Sanjauli Mosque Controversy: We Appeal To Maintain Peace, Welcome Tourists, Says Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Meanwhile, Latif said, "We have appealed the Commissioner's Court that due to the shortage of labour, the demolition work of the remaining floors will not be able to begin till March." He said that most of the labourers have gone to their native places and the demolition work also depends upon the weather conditions during the winter. "However, whatever decision the court will take, we will accept it," he said. Earlier the demolition work had started with removal of the roofs.

