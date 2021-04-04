Muzaffarnagar, Apr 4: Forty-four cartons of illegal liquor allegedly meant to be distributed ahead of the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls were seized from a vehicle in Shamli district and one person arrested, police said on Sunday.

The liquor was being brought from Haryana in the vehicle that was intercepted in Jhinjhana police station area of the district on Saturday evening, they said. Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Elections 2021: BJP Announces Candidates for First Phase of Upcoming Polls.

Three people were travelling in the vehicle. While one was arrested, the other two managed to escape, Superintendent of Police Sukriti Madhav Mishra said.

Uttar Pradesh gram panchayat elections will be held in four phases from April 15 to April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.