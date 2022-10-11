Jhansi, Oct 11: The post-mortem reports of three women who were found dead in the Kurecha Separar dam in Uttar Pradesh's Mauranipur on October 8, has now pointed towards the possibility of murder.

SSP Jhansi, Rajesh S said a case against unknown persons has been lodged under section 302 of IPC in Mauranipur police station after the reports revealed that two victims had fractured ribs and one had a damaged liver, pointing towards a homicidal death. Kerala Horror: Two Women Murdered in Suspected Human Sacrifice in Pathanamthitta, Couple Among Three Persons Held.

The post-mortem examination was conducted by a panel of three doctors.

The SSP said: "I have constituted three teams led by SP (Rural) and CO Mauranipur to investigate the matter. The cause of death as per the post-mortem reports is shock and haemorrhage as result of ante mortem injuries. However, no external injuries have been found. Based on the report, we have lodged a case. We are investigating as to how the three victims had reached the dam." Delhi Shocker: 17-Year-Old Brutally Murdered by Classmates in Adarsh Nagar, Five Juveniles Arrested.

The victims were identified as sisters Reenu Purwar, 28, and Ritu Purwar ,30, and their friend Rinki Arya, 26, all from Mauranipur.

All the three had left their home to visit Bageshwar Dham, a religious place in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, on October 7.

