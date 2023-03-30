Meerut, March 30: A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly causing death by negligence of 50-year-old assistant professor of a private college after the former gave the later water laced with sleeping pills with the motive to rob him. The professor died as he was drunk at the time and the sleeping pills fatally reacted with the alcohol and caused his respiratory rate to drop dangerously low.

TOI reported that the deceased, Ram Kumar Sharma, was a resident of Alwar in Rajasthan and was living on the campus of a private college in Meerut. He was found dead in his car around 5 km from the college. A complaint had been earlier filed after he had reportedly gone missing 18 days ago.

Jani police station SHO Rajesh Kamboj said, that the deceased person's wife, Nivedita Sharma filed a missing complaint after which police found the man's body in his car on March 12. After examining the CCTV footage, it came to light that the professor was with Junaid for a brief moment before he died. The call detail records showed they had no prior connection.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Junaid, who is an alcoholic, befriended the victim as he did not have money to buy liquor. He gave the professor a glass of water laced with three sleeping pills, and this proved fatal for Sharma as he was already in an inebriated state. Juniad then robbed Sharma of his mobile phone and Rs 450.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of IPC and is in police custody.

