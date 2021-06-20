Lucknow, June 20: In a shocking incident, a man alledgely killed her minor sister for eloping with her partner, as per reports.The accused, identified as 19-year-old Shekhar Kumar, was reportedly upset with her 16-year-old sister after she eloped with her partner earlier this month and returned after a day, shot her dead with a country made pistol. The incident reportedly took place on Friday night at Chur village of the Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh. UP Shocker: To Escape Rape Charges, Brother Kills Sister, Conspires To Mislead Police.

As per reports, the deceased had eloped with her partner on June 13 and returned the next day. The family found the girl in Mathura. She was at her house when the incident took place," Keshav Kumar, SP (Rural) said, as reported by the Times of India. Following which the deceased's family lodged a complaint with the police. In this matter, the accused has been reportedly arrested and the murder weapon has been recovered from him. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Murders Wife For Marrying Victim's Younger Sister in Sambhal; Arrested.

In a similar incident, a boy allegedly killed her younger sister after an argument broke out between them and buried her girl's dead body in the forest. The boy had repeatably hit a stick on the deceased's head that resulted in her death.The incident reportedly took place Maksudabad village in the Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh in April this year.

