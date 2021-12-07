Uttar Pradesh, December 7: A shocking incident has come to light from Aligarh where a 57-year-old farmer was shot dead by an unidentified assailant(s) in Raipur village on Sunday night.

As per the report published by TOI, the victim, identified as Lokendra Kumar, had gone to his field on Sunday to irrigate his crops. However, when he did not return home till Monday, his family started searching for him. They found his body lying in their field on Monday morning. The deceased family members registered a complaint at Tappal police station. Maharashtra Shocker: 55-Year-Old Farmer Killed Over Family Dispute in Hingoli; Wife, Two Sons Arrested.

As per the reports, an FIR was registered and a forensic team was deployed at the crime scene to collect the evidence. During questioning, the son of the deceased said that his father did not have a rivalry with anyone. A probe is underway, said the police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2021 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).