Hingoli, December 3: A shocking incident has come to the light from Hingoli where a 55-Year-Old Farmer was Killed by his wife and two sons over a property deal in the early hours of Wednesday. The three accused later burnt his body in the field in the early hours of Thursday to destroy the evidence. The family members were arrested by the police on Thursday evening.

The accused were identified as Annapurna, the wife of the deceased, and their two sons, Laxman and Omkar. “The deceased's family was upset over the selling of their farmland, eventually making the family landless,” reported TOI, quoting SP Rakesh Kalasagar as saying. The deceased man was identified as Avdhoot Mudhol. Recently, He had sold his 3-acre ancestral land. As per the reports, the trio was becoming extremely agitated about his drinking habits, financial problems, and frequent arguments. Haryana Honour Killing Case: Nine, Including Parents Booked for Murder of 21-Year-Old Woman In Fatehabad.

A villager found the remains of scorched human bones and alerted the police immediately. Upon initial questioning, the family of the deceased told police that the victim had died of natural cause. However, after intense grilling, the trio confessed to their crime. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Bride’s Cousin Beaten to Death for Stopping DJ From Playing Music at Wedding in Gorakhpur.

As per their confession, on Wednesday the family had gotten into an intense argument, which eventually turned violent. The sons assaulted the victim, eventually killing him on spot. They later burnt his body on the same field which he had recently sold. The three accused have been charged under the section of murder and destruction of evidences of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

