Lucknow, June 2: In the Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, the wedding night, typically regarded as a treasured and unforgettable occasion signifying the start of a couple's new journey, took a drastic turn. A night of intimacy and celebration turned into one of shock and anguish. A bride who was under the jurisdiction of the Bhabhani police station vanished on May 27, a few hours after getting married, shocking both families.

According to the story, the bride said she had to leave for a brief assignment just after the wedding, just as the newlyweds had settled in. But suspicion and worry increased when she failed to return. After more research, it was found that she had escaped on a motorbike with her lover, which led to conflict between the two families. After a while, the lover brought the bride back to her parents' house, where she declared her desire to live with him. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife and Her Lover in Auraiya.

Elders and residents from three villages participated in a panchayat meeting called to address the issue. The panchayat recommended that the bride's lover receive the gifts from the groom's side and reimburse the groom's family for the estimated INR 3 lakh in wedding costs. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Pushes Husband off Roof After Argument Over Food in Sultanpur, Accused Woman Taken in Custody.

The lover's family, however, rejected the settlement, saying it would be too costly. After negotiations broke down and tensions increased, the groom's family decided to formally complain to the police. What started as a happy beginning became a sensational episode that the Bhabhani police are currently investigating.

