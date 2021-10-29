Jaipur, October 29: A bizarre incident has come to light from Rajasthan's Barmer where a bride allegedly for running away with valuables a week after getting married. Reports inform that the woman has been booked for running away with valuables worth Rs 11.5 lakh from her in-laws just after seven days after she got married. According to a report by TOI, an FIR into the matter was filed by victim Babu Ram at Bhaniyana police station. The complainant said that Jagmal Singh, a resident of Kanaswar village in Barmer, spoke to him for marrying Shanti, a friend of his wife, Sua.

The victim claimed that Jagmal’s two brothers and another woman were also involved in the conspiracy. He said they took Rs 8 lakh at different times for the marriage, which was held at Arya Samaj in Jodhpur. The Police team was is searching for Shanti, Sua, Jagmal and the other accomplices. Jaipur: Stalker Hacks Woman To Death, Hugs Body Till Arrival Of The Police.

The complainant said Shanti would be scared of her family members and would demand police security. He added that he bought her gold and silver jewellery. Bhaniyana SHO Khetaram Godara said the woman kept complaining of health issues after the wedding. The official said that Shanti went for a medical check-up with Sua and never returned. Her husband was in shock to find out that Rs 8 lakh, cash and gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 3.5 lakh were missing from his house.

