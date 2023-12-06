Rae Bareli, December 6: A 45-year-old doctor, Arun Kumar Singh, allegedly committed suicide after killing his wife and two children in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli. The incident took place late on Tuesday night at the Modern Railcoach Factory in Lalganj. Rae Bareli Superintendent of Police (SP), Alok Priyadarshi, accompanied by the Lalganj SHO, additional SP, and a forensic team, reached the house of the doctor after receiving a call from the neighbours of the family.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Dr Arun Kumar Singh, an eye specialist at the railway coach factory, was reportedly battling depression. According to Priyadarshi, the forensic team’s initial findings suggest that Singh first took the lives of his wife, son, and daughter before ultimately ending his own life. Uttar Pradesh: 37-Year-Old Man Dies by Suicide After Killing Wife, 3 Children.

“We are in the process of gathering statements from friends, family, colleagues, and acquaintances of the doctor to better understand his mental state and identify potential stressors,” said the SP. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2023 09:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).