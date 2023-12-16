Deoria, December 16: The Deoria police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested a man who brutally murdered his live-in partner because she refused to undergo an abortion. According to the police, the unidentified body of a young woman was found in two pieces in a field in Barauli village two-and-a-half months ago.

Subsequent investigations revealed that the victim, identified as Khushboo Singh, hailed from Paina village and had been married in 2016. She got divorced a few years later. Munna, a man living in the same village, was in a relationship with Khushboo and the two started living together at a rented house in Gorakhpur after her divorce. Noida Shocker: 28-Year-Old Private Guard Thrashed to Death by Unidentified Assailants.

The situation took an ugly turn when Khushboo became pregnant and Munna forced her to undergo an abortion, leading to a heated argument. In a fit of rage, Munna strangled Khushboo to death. Munna then used a knife to dismember Khushboo’s body into two pieces. He packed the remains in a suitcase and headed back to his village. The body was disposed of near the canal bridge along with Khushboo’s belongings. Uttar Pradesh: 17-Year-Old Boy Stabbed to Death in Clash Between Two Groups Over Dancing During Wedding Procession in Sultanpur.

The discovery of an online shopping company’s wrapper in the luggage provided a crucial lead, with the address of a spa centre in Gorakhpur city written on it. Further inquiries with the spa centre’s employees revealed that Khushboo had been employed there. Armed with this information, the police traced Munna through questioning of the spa centre employees. He was subsequently arrested by the police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2023 10:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).